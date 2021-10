Karl Boucher’s two goals and an assist lifted Irvington to a 6-2 victory over East Orange in East Orange. Gerson Pereira and Kelvin Ansah each added a goal and an assist for Irvington (3-2), which used three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away. Brian Yupa and Gowens Louis scored a goal apiece and Walter Tajeda made six saves.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO