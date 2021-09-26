CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys’ Soccer: Oyster River 3, Coe-Brown 2

By JAMES W. SPAIN -
Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Key players: Coe-Brown – Josh Warner (defense) Highlights: Four goals were scored in the last 15 minutes of play. Coach’s quote: “The Coe-Brown/Oyster River Classico was in full effect in this game with midfield duels, physical play, end-to-end action, big moments, a ton of lively fans on both sides, and the game coming down to the wire. While we didn’t come out on the winning side, we feel very good about our performance and about our competitiveness going forward this season.” – Coe-Brown’s Christian Gompert.

