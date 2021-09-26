Spanish ACB Baskonia vs Joventut Badalona 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Divina Seguros Joventut Badalona are hosting TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Palau Municipal d'Esports Arena in Badalona on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this third round battle of the Spanish ACB League. Badalona are coming off their first defeat of the young season and are looking to bounce back. On the other hand, Baskonia are one of the five undefeated teams of the league so far.
