Banking tech bullying inquiry tests watchdog’s mettle
Allegations of bullying, cronyism and conflicts of interest have not come at an opportune time for the unit set up to promote open banking reforms in the UK. The competition regulator, which established the Open Banking Implementation Entity in 2016, now has two OBIE-related problems in its intray: an independent report into alleged misconduct at the unit and a consultation about its future. The former has the potential to influence the latter.www.telegraph.co.uk
