CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Banking tech bullying inquiry tests watchdog’s mettle

By Simon Foy
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegations of bullying, cronyism and conflicts of interest have not come at an opportune time for the unit set up to promote open banking reforms in the UK. The competition regulator, which established the Open Banking Implementation Entity in 2016, now has two OBIE-related problems in its intray: an independent report into alleged misconduct at the unit and a consultation about its future. The former has the potential to influence the latter.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Open Banking unit chief quits over failures by leadership to prevent bullying

The chairman of a unit set up by the banking sector under an order from the competition watchdog to improve openness in the industry has resigned, following a scathing report into a culture of bullying and intimidation at the organisation.Imran Gulamhuseinwala, who was the trustee and chairman of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), quit after an independent report found that inaction and failures by the leadership allowed harassment and discrimination to prevail.The report also said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the nine banks that set up the venture must take their share of responsibility for the failures.The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Inquiry finds British 'open banking' body failed to stop bullying

LONDON (Reuters) - An organisation set up to promote open banking in Britain had poor governance and failed to stop bullying and intimidation of staff, an independent investigation instigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday. The Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) was set up in 2017...
ECONOMY
TIME

How London Became a Global Center for Fintech and What U.S. Tech Hubs Can Learn From It

When Silicon Valley veteran Eileen Burbidge moved to London in 2004, it was only meant to be temporary. With more than a decade of experience at tech stalwarts including Apple , Sun Microsystems and Verizon Wireless, the Chicago native felt a stint in Europe might help advance her career back in the U.S. With no language barrier and an emerging software-development market, London was an obvious choice. She took on a job as product director for a newly launched startup named Skype.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Watchdog launches probe into Dante Labs over missing PCR tests

The competition watchdog has launched a probe into PCR tester Dante Labs, which has completed four million tests since Covid began, over worries it might not be delivering tests on time or at all.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Dante could be breaking the law and treating customers unfairly.It said the company might not be delivering PCR tests or results on time or at all, and failing to respond to complaints or provide proper customer service.The company might also be refusing or delaying requested refunds and using terms and conditions which unfairly limit consumers’ rights.Dante, which said it is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#Bullying#Tech#Uk#Cma#Ey#Companies House
BBC

Watchdog launches formal inquiry into helicopter merger

The competition watchdog has launched a formal inquiry into the merger of helicopter firm CHC Group and Babcock's Aberdeen-based aviation division. The companies reported on 1 September that they had completed the £10m deal, which was first announced in March. But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Watchdog probes private PCR test provider

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is probing concerns that a private PCR test provider has broken the law over its treatment of customers. The regulator said Dante Labs may be treating customers unfairly by not delivering PCR tests and/or results on time or at all, and failing to respond to complaints or provide proper customer service.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Watchdog probes cronyism claims at open banking unit

Senior staff at the unit set up by the competition watchdog to revolutionise the UK’s banking sector have become the subject of an independent investigation into allegations of cronyism and conflicts of interest. Whistleblowers have alleged that current and former employees at the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) used their...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Outrage after Jeremy Vine guest Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fintech
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Tory MPs are sick of tax hikes and green spending

The French politician Jean-Baptiste Colbert described the tax riddle best: “The art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to obtain the largest possible amount of feathers with the smallest possible amount of hissing.”. Well, there has been a lot of hissing on the Tory benches of late...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

How Nick Clegg is losing Facebook's PR war

Three years to fix Facebook. That was the deadline that Mark Zuckerberg publicly set in May 2018, in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica Scandal. “I think this is about a three-year transition to really build up the teams, because you can't just hire 30,000 people overnight to go do something," the Facebook founder and chief executive told an interviewer.
U.K.
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Millions stolen from Barclays accounts by Monzo fraudsters

Millions of pounds have been stolen from Barclays accounts after the bank fell victim to a series of orchestrated attacks by a fraudster using a Monzo account. Criminals used a new money transfer method known as a payments initiation service provider (Pisp) to carry out a string of thefts on unsuspecting customers, Barclays found. All victims have been reimbursed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

US private equity firm wins auction for Britain's Morrisons

An American private equity group saw off a rival to narrowly win the battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons following a dramatic auction Saturday for the company.Britain s Takeover Panel said New York-based Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) offered 287 pence for each Morrisons share, just a penny more than the offer from Fortress, which is backed by Japanese bank Softbank The winning offer values Morrisons at almost 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and will be voted on by shareholders on Oct. 19.Morrisons is Britain’s fourth-largest food retailer, employing about 110,000 people in nearly 500 stores...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Blame big business for stagflation too? Just watch the Government try

Whether libertarian or socialist in your instincts, nobody much likes “big business”. So when things go wrong, as they seem to be on multiple fronts right now, business makes an easy scapegoat for populist governments. Today’s myriad of mini crises in the economy are therefore framed as having little to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy