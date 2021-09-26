CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn't Know about Mason Morfit

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a relationship with someone in the public eye often means having to share some of it with the world. That is something that Mason Morfit has learned since he started dating Jordana Brewster in 2020. The couple became an item shortly after Jordana’s divorce from her ex-husband, Andrew Form, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. The couple has officially taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged, and they couldn’t be any more excited about what the future holds. After news of their recent engagement, Mason has become known to the public as Jordana Brewster’s fiance. However, there is so much more to him than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mason Morfit.

