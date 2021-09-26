Colour drencher vs ultra clasher: the right way to inject colour into your home now
The colour comeback is on. Since the minimalist heyday of the 1990s and early noughties, brights and patterns have been making their way back into our homes. Maximalism – layering colour, pattern and texture to bring energy and interest to a room – has been a defining trend of the past few years, and for many, the pandemic has only intensified that need for a joyful, uplifting look at home. But there's more than one kind of maximalist. So which are you? Read on to find out.
