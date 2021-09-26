Colour drencher vs ultra clasher: the right way to inject colour into your home now

Dress in ‘monoclo’, says artist Pascal Anson, and you’ll rethink your relationship with clothes for ever. Jess Cartner-Morley gives it a go. It started when Pascal Anson’s mum bought him a yellow jumper for his birthday. “I already had a pair of yellow trousers, yellow socks and a yellow belt. So I thought I’d wear them all together, as an experiment.” He enjoyed the experiment so much he gave it a name – “monoclo” – and turned it into an event at Kingston University, London, where he was a senior lecturer in design. Staff and students were invited to dress in one colour, fabric or pattern from head to toe. An exchange system helped people struggling to find the missing piece: one person has a spare pair of pink trousers, another needs size 10 blue shoes, and so on.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO