Tagovailoa to IR, to Miss at Least Three Games

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on IR due to fractured ribs. He will miss at least three weeks. Tagovailoa suffered the injury early in a Week 2 loss to Buffalo. He will miss, at a minimum, tomorrow afternoon's game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, plus a Week 4 home game against the Colts and a Week 5 game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. The earliest he could return would be a Week 6 game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

