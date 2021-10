LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) —Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is making no excuses regarding his team’s 11 turnovers through the first three games. “We need to clean up the turnovers, the fumbles in particular,” he said Monday. “We will work extremely hard on that this week. I believe it is something that we can get corrected, and we will. … I'm not going to sit here and it's not going to be the end-all, be-all, it can't be. There is a lot of good things going on, but it simply cannot happen. We understand that. We're going to technically talk about it and go through things, and then we're going to move on.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO