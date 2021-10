The Dodgers put together another incredible comeback on Friday against the Brewers to get the win and keep them alive in the NL West race. Trea Turner got the scoring started with a solo homer off of Eric Lauer in the first inning. Things took a turn for the worse when Clayton Kershaw was removed in the second inning with forearm discomfort. It wasn't looking good for Los Angeles as they fell behind 5-1 through four innings.

