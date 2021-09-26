CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

OT interception lifts No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20

By MATT SCHOCH
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixbmU_0c8K7Kak00
Nebraska Michigan St Football Michigan State's Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he showed his players video highlights of special teams units around the country making game-changing plays.

His 20th-ranked Spartans delivered a local adaptation on Saturday night.

With the offense sputtering, Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a tying touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation, and Chester Kimbrough's huge defensive play in overtime helped send the Spartans to a 23-20 win over Nebraska.

Matt Coghlin's 21-yard field goal on MSU's overtime possession kept his team unbeaten and set off a celebration at Spartan Stadium. MSU has won nine of its last 11 night games and is out to its best start since the 2015 team opened 8-0.

Kimbrough’s interception came when he stepped in front of Samori Toure just as the ball was arriving on third down. Kimbrough’s ran it back deep into Nebraska territory but he couldn’t make it to the end zone.

“I was just playing my coverage, trusting my coverage and trusting my technique,” Kimbrough said. “We excelled it, man. I’m proud of my team.”

On Reed's game-turning play, Nebraska wanted a directional punt to the right, but Daniel Cerni sent it left. Jalen Nailor, also back as a return man, acted as if he would field the punt as coverage closed in on him, but it was Reed who caught the ball. With most of the coverage on the other side of the field, Reed was able to find plenty of running room.

“That’s something that we’ve been working on,” Reed said. “We had a little decoy.”

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said punter Daniel Cerni was supposed to kick it to the other side of the field.

“We have guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it,” Frost said. “And we had a couple of 10-yard punts that almost cost us, and right when we needed it the most we kicked it to the wrong side of the field. Some of the coverage guys didn’t see it and it cost us the game.”

The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won despite not converting a first down in the second half.

“We didn’t have any business losing that game,” Frost said.

After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-2) bowed up on defense. Payton Thorne completed just two passes in the second half, and Kenneth Walker III, who entered the game as the nation’s leading rusher, was bottled up all night.

Walker finished with 61 yards on 19 carries and set up the winning field goal with a 23-yard run, his longest of the game, on MSU’s first play in overtime.

This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team, including the ninth in a row under Frost. The Huskers haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.

Martinez left the game for one series in the first quarter after two defenders tackled him hard on a running play on the Huskers’ opening possession. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 248 yards and ran 19 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: There were too many unforced errors by the Huskers. Nebraska had four false start penalties in the first half and Martinez fumbled the ball away in the second half.

Michigan State: After squandering scoring opportunities in the first half, the Spartans couldn’t create enough chances after halftime. But there were just enough heroics in the end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Losses by No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Wisconsin mean Michigan State should move up. The fan base would love a jump over rival Michigan, as the No. 19 Wolverines struggled in a 20-13 win against Rutgers.

RE-FLICKER

For the second time this season, the Spartans completed a flea flicker for a touchdown.

Thorne got the pitch-back from Walker and found Reed for a 35-yard score in the second quarter.

The same trio combined for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the 42-14 win against Youngstown State on Sept. 11.

STARTER LOST

Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley left the game in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. He returned to the sideline in a walking boot. Tucker said he would be evaluated on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Northwestern on Oct. 2.

Michigan State: Hosts Western Kentucky on Oct. 2.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

QB Daniels not starting for No. 2 Georgia against No. 8 Hogs

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s key Southeastern Conference game against No. 8 Arkansas because of a right lat injury. Stetson Bennett is making his second start of the season. Daniels' injury was not expected to keep him from...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several patient and chain-moving runs on the go-ahead drive.
WGAU

White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs' second consecutive shutout. Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

No. 2 Georgia Whips Arkansas to Stay Undefeated

Athens, Ga. --- So much for a big upset happening in Athens on Saturday with 2nd ranked Georgia playing without starting quarterback JT Daniels. The undefeated Bulldogs struck early and often, handing number 8 Arkansas its first loss of the season, 37-0, at Sanford Stadium. Stetson Bennett filled in for...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
WGAU

Georgia football instant observations after womping Arkansas

Kirby Smart asked fans last week to show up early and be loud. They were. His team responded perfectly to the support. The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead over the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks. The early lead allowed Georgia to cruise to a 37-0 win and move to 5-0 on the year.
WGAU

No. 2 Bulldogs shut down No. 8 Razorbacks, 37-0

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to dominate around the SEC after shutting out the No. 8-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0 to advance to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in the conference. Starting quarterback JT Daniels was ruled out ahead of game time with a latissimus dorsi injury, granting the start to Stetson Bennett. Bennett had a fairly quiet game against the Razorbacks in Daniels’ absence, completing 7 out of 11 passes for 72 yards.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy