The second game of the WNBA Playoffs Round 1 will feature the eight-seed New York Liberty’s taking on the Phoenix Mercury to claim a ticket to the next round. At 12-20, the New York Liberty were able to sneak into the playoffs when the Washington Mystics lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Lynx last Friday. The Liberty’s destiny was in control of the Mystics and that loss gave New York passage into the postseason as the eighth seed. They will face the fifth-seed Phoneix Mercury (19-13) tonight.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO