Ohtani hits consecutive triples, Angels rout Mariners 14-1

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances. Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the third as Seattle dropped three games out in the AL wild-card chase with seven to play. Boston and New York are tied atop the wild-card standings, with Toronto two games back in the race for two spots. Ohtani scored two runs and had three RBIs to raise his season total to 98. The two-way star has walked 13 times in the last four games, tying a major league record.

www.wcn247.com

