The Wood Memorial Trojans soccer team lost their regular season finale 7-1 to Pike Central in Petersburg Wednesday but still saw program history made. After the Chargers scored 11 minutes into the game, Kaden Newton scored three minutes later. The goal was the junior's 22nd of the season passed Nathan Gehlhausen, who scored 21 goals for the 1999 Trojans for the most goals scored in a single season in Wood Memorial history.

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO