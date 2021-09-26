Appointed: Rankin Appointed to Chair of Taxation Section Council

Lee M. Rankin, a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., has been appointed by Iowa State Bar Association President, Anjela Shutts, to serve as Chair on the 2021-2022 Taxation Section Council. The Taxation Section Council is an organization in which members who have an interest in taxation can meet for discussion and exchange of ideas. The section then makes recommendations and present programs regarding the recommendations, subject to the approval of the Board of Governors.