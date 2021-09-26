Alexander Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega at UFC 266: Best photos

Anthony Joshua believes he has learnt his lesson after losing to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend in their world heavyweight title showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.More than 66,000 fans descended on the north London venue to watch Joshua defend his WBA IBF and WBO crowns but he was thoroughly outclassed as Usyk claimed a clear unanimous decision win.Joshua admirably fronted up to the media in the early hours of Sunday morning, cutting a relaxed figure despite the second defeat of his 26-fight professional career, but his first in the UK, and vowing to come back stronger.I’ve watched the fight, analysed...
