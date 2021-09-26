CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega at UFC 266: Best photos

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the best photos from Alexander Volkanovski’s unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photos by Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports)

UFC 266 had two title fights, and topping the card was a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. While they’ve both displayed very well rounded skills, many pegged this contest as a striker vs grappler type of match up due to their perceived advantages. It was fairly one sided for the most part, but the third round was one of the best rounds ever for a title fight. Volkanovski survived very very deep submission attempts, and still willingly engaged and landed hard blows.
