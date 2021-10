Iowa State improved to 2-1 with a 48-3 win over UNLV on Saturday. Iowa State hit the ground running in the game and scored on its first two offensive drives of the contest. Both drives were capped with touchdowns and went for over 70 yards over nine-plus plays. After the strong start, Iowa State turned the ball over on downs and Brock Purdy fumbled the ball. But UNLV couldn't respond against Iowa State's defense. Iowa State bounced back and went on to score on four consecutive drives. Iowa State had a 31-point lead before UNLV put points on the board. In the second half, Iowa State was able to take its starters out and get younger players playing time.

