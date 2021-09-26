CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Studies stress botulism education in Romania and Italy

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo studies in different European countries have both emphasized the need to improve consumer awareness and education to prevent botulism. The first study looked at epidemiological data on foodborne botulism in Western Romania over the past decade. Botulism poisoning is a rare illness caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

www.foodsafetynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that combining melatonin with vancomycin reduces kidney failure

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy finds that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. The study, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who...
SCIENCE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 less likely to be spread by vaccinated people, study finds

OXFORD, Eng. (WTVO) – Scientists at the University of Oxford have found that people vaccinated against COVID-19 are less likely to spread the virus if they become infected. Scientists examined records of 150,000 contacts that had been traced from about 100,000 initial cases, according to NBC News. Samples reportedly included people fully or partially vaccinated, […]
SCIENCE
foodsafetynews.com

30 sick in Salmonella outbreak in Sweden

Swedish officials are trying to find the source of a national outbreak of Salmonella that has affected more than 30 people. From late August up to mid-September, 31 people across the country have fallen sick with Salmonella Coeln infections. The source of infection is suspected to be a food with...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Romania#Italy#Botulism#Stress#European#Mdpi#Healthcare
SlashGear

Aldi salad dressing recalled over botulism risk: All the details

Some poppy seed dressing sold at Aldi stores under the company’s Simply Nature Organic brand has been recalled over a processing issue that may pave the way for botulism. The big issue is the potential for bacteria to grow in the bottles of poppy seed dressing, including, potentially, a type of bacteria that produces the toxin behind botulism.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
thepostathens.com

OU’s vaccination efforts stress importance of COVID-19 vaccine education

Ever since the regulation was announced, the university has made numerous attempts to roll out vaccines quickly and encourage students to get vaccinated to fulfill the requirement. While the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered mass attention, it is not the first vaccine the university has required students to have in order...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
healthleadersmedia.com

New Study by the Emergency Nurses Association Analyzes Traumatic Stress in Near Real-Time

By studying the Tweets of healthcare workers, new research reveals COVID-related traumatic stress as it unfolded. U.S. healthcare workers experienced high stress levels due to lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the COVID-19 pandemic's first three months, according to an unprecedented study by theEmergency Nurses Association that measured traumatic stress of Twitter users as it happened.
HEALTH
Capital Journal

Preventing botulism: Canning safety tips

Botulism is a serious, rare illness caused by a toxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. The toxin attacks the body’s nervous system, resulting in difficulty breathing, paralysis and eventually death if not treated. There are five main kinds of botulism, which affect humans, but this article focuses on foodborne...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Stress in the workplace

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stress levels among many workers have been through the roof. Studies have shown that between caregiving duties, job responsibilities and more, employees are feeling overwhelmed. And stress has been linked to health conditions such as cardiovascular issues, depression and obesity. “Everyone experiences stress from time to...
HEALTH
Worcester Business Journal

WPI granted $464K to study stress fractures in female runners

Worcester Polytechnic Institute researcher and biomedical engineering professor Karen Troy was awarded $463,645 by the National Institutes of Health to study the causes of foot injuries among female runners, according to a Tuesday press release from the school. In a three-year undertaking, Troy will study the role of muscle and...
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pandemic Stress Increases Heavy Drinking, As Per New Study

Mental health experts have long worried that the stress of a pandemic could trigger mental health problems. This fear has been compounded by reports that first responders and other first-responders may be at risk for PTSD and depression. We’ve all heard stories about soldiers who suffered from PTSD after seeing the horrors of war, but there is a lesser-known psychological condition known as pandemic stress. This is defined as trauma experienced in an epidemic or widespread crisis such as a global pandemic or a natural disaster. The increased stress may be exacerbated by alcohol use, which can become a coping mechanism for dealing with trauma or other stressors.
MENTAL HEALTH
Craig Daily Press

Stressed Out!

Mental health is a huge concern in our country, and around the world, as our way of life has been altered for the past many months. The fear of COVID and the resulting conditions that were manifested in social distancing, forced isolation, masking, (with some countries even closing down playgrounds and parks) have taken a toll on our concept of what every day should look like and has now become a political hot potato.
MENTAL HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety finds a place in outcomes of UN summit

Food safety was not a major focus of the UN Food Systems Summit but has been included in a newly formed coalition. The food system coalitions cut across five priority areas for action. Food safety will be part of the Coalition for Healthy Diets from Sustainable Food Systems. “We must...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Reveals The True Health Benefits of Getting Outdoors More

Getting a daily fix of sunshine could boost your general health, with new research linking time spent outside with better mood, improved sleep and a lower lifetime risk of depression. "Getting bright light in the day is as important as avoiding light at night," says psychologist and sleep researcher Sean Cain of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, whose previous experimental studies have shown how artificial light impacts sleep and circadian rhythms. In this new observational study, Cain and colleagues looked at the effect outdoor light exposure had on sleep and moods in over 400,000 people in the UK Biobank, a large study...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”___Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
PROTESTS
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy