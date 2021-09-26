Studies stress botulism education in Romania and Italy

Mental health experts have long worried that the stress of a pandemic could trigger mental health problems. This fear has been compounded by reports that first responders and other first-responders may be at risk for PTSD and depression. We’ve all heard stories about soldiers who suffered from PTSD after seeing the horrors of war, but there is a lesser-known psychological condition known as pandemic stress. This is defined as trauma experienced in an epidemic or widespread crisis such as a global pandemic or a natural disaster. The increased stress may be exacerbated by alcohol use, which can become a coping mechanism for dealing with trauma or other stressors.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO