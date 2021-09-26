ECU 31, CSU 28: How it looked from the sidelines

East Carolina looks to record its first win of the season on Saturday night against Marshall on the road, but the Pirates face a challenging task in attempting to do so. The Thundering Herd come in at 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins, while ECU is 0-2 after losses to South Carolina and Appalachian State. It's game day, which means it's time for our weekly picks as publisher Stephen Igoe, and contributors Justin Milford and Mac Sullivan make their picks below.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO