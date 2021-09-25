CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Sept. 25, 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones, dedication will lead to success

By Eugenia Last
Red Bluff Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52; Will Smith, 53; Michael Douglas, 77; Barbara Walters, 92. Happy Birthday: Dedication will lead to success. Don’t lose sight of your goal or dismiss any detail that can help you get superior results. Think outside the box, and stick to the budget you set. Take the path that will lead to the greatest opportunity, and don’t settle for anything less than what you want. Now is a pivotal time in your life. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 24, 36, 38, 42.

