Horoscopes Sept. 25, 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones, dedication will lead to success

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries. Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next four weeks, you will need more sleep, because in your chart, the sun will be opposite your sign, which is as far away from you as it can get all year, and the sun is your source of energy. You will focus more on partners, spouses and close friends.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO