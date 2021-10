News of Terry Donahue’s passing from cancer in July struck a deep nerve in me. As a Bruin legacy, I grew up watching UCLA football, bleeding blue and gold with my parents who attended UCLA back in the Dark Ages. My parents screamed epithets at Terry every time the team lost – especially to USC – and grudgingly gave him some credit whenever they won (as alumni are known to do). When I attended UCLA, Terry and his team won two Rose Bowls and were beginning to look like a college football dynasty. And so I regarded him as something of a living UCLA icon.

