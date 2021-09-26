Watch: TV One’s Hit Series “Uncensored” Spotlighting Super Producer Swizz Beatz

Nas and Mary J. Blige were fans before they were friends. Both budding stars in the ’90s, they caught each other’s attention with explosive debut albums— Illmatic and What’s the 411?, respectively. The pair have even confessed to playing each other’s music line for line, before they ever met in person. Since that fateful interaction, the two hip-hop R&B powerhouses have collaborated on a slew of chart-toppers like “Love Is All We Need,” “Reach Out,” and recently, 2019’s “Thriving.” The same year, Nas and MJB hit the road as co-headliners on their Royalty Tour, an experience which brought them still closer as collaborators and companions. This August, Nas released King’s Disease II, an album boasting features from the likes of Eminem, Lauryn Hill, and Hit-Boy, and Blige returned to the screen in Power Book II: Ghost and Respect. Last week, Nas and Blige cleared some time in their crowded calendars for a Zoom call to catch up on one another’s lives. Below, the pair reminisce about their days touring together, the infamous Club MJB, and their very first meeting.

