Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 in Skeeters Loss in El Paso

milb.com
 6 days ago

(EL PASO, Texas) – On a rainy Saturday night at Southwest University Park, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated, 3-2, by the El Paso Chihuahuas in game three of the Triple A Final Stretch. The Skeeters moved to 1-2 in their 10-game Triple A Final Stretch slate. El Paso took...

www.milb.com

KRQE News 13

Dumas to return to El Paso as a Lobo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Lobos travel to El Paso for a game against the UTEP Miners Saturday, it will be a visit home for a University of New Mexico freshman running back Aaron Dumas. “It’s definitely going to be a fun experience at least being in front of family again, playing in front of another crowd, you know, high school people that I’ve been around before,” said Dumas.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
milb.com

Skeeters Drop Third Straight in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped their third straight contest, with a 6-2 loss Sunday night to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Right-hander Tyler Ivey got the start for the Skeeters as he began an MLB Rehab Assignment, allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out two through 1 2/3 innings of work (49 pitches). It was Ivey’s first appearance since making his Major League debut on May 21 at Texas.
EL PASO, TX
madfriars.com

El Paso Takes Series with 6-2 Victory

EL PASO — On yet another cool misty night, the Chihuahuas won their third straight game over the Sugar Land Skeeters 6 – 2. Daniel Camarena led a strong pitching performance and was backed by a balanced El Paso offensive attack. After a rough initial return to Triple-A, Camarena picked...
MLB
milb.com

Skeeters Take Triple A Final Stretch Opener With Victory in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) – Jeremy Peña nearly hit for the cycle as the Sugar Land Skeeters picked up an 8-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night as they opened their Triple A Final Stretch slate. A game after hitting three home runs, including a walk-off two-run shot,...
MLB
State
Texas State
milb.com

One Each: SWB and SYR split twin bill

MOOSIC, Pa. (September 25, 2021) – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets on Saturday at PNC Field. The RailRiders won game one 4-0, while they fell in the second game 6-3. RailRiders left-hander JP Sears led the team to victory with a tremendous performance in the opener, tying a career-high with 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. Sears (6-0) scattered four hits in the outing and did not walk a batter. He now leads the team in wins, and has struck out 35 and walked only one in 24.1 innings across his last four games.
MLB
milb.com

Sounds Shutout Clippers, Finish 2021 Home Slate with Five-Game Sweep

Nashville Sounds starter Victor Castaneda took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and four relievers finished the shutout in a 1-0 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. The shutout was the 12th of the season by the Nashville pitching staff. Pitching in just his...
MLB
milb.com

Serven, Snyder Provide Dramatics, Isotopes Defeat Reno Again

Isotopes 3 (55-68, 3-0), Aces 1 (69-52, 0-3) – RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM. AT THE DISH: Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Brian Serven (16 HR) clubbed a two-run homer before Taylor Snyder (10 HR) made it back-to-back by obliterating a ball 493 feet off the scoreboard … Albuquerque finished with just four hits.
MLB
milb.com

Sellout Crowd of 9,508 Closes Polar Park’s Inaugural Season

WORCESTER M.A. — A sellout crowd of 9,508 filled Polar Park for the final game of 2021, a 5-4 Rochester Red Wings (49-72-1) win over the Worcester Red Sox (69-54) on Sunday afternoon. The WooSox close the home season with a 35-29 record in Worcester, a winning record in their inaugural season.
BASEBALL
Person
Joe Beimel
Person
John Andreoli
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
milb.com

Rainiers stop skid in Round Rock on Saturday, 13-10 in extras

Round Rock, TX (9/25/21) – The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers scored their first eight runs with two out on Saturday during a 13-10 win over the Round Rock Express (63-59, 2-1), and 12 of their 13 runs total crossed with two away. The victory improved Tacoma to 74-49 this season, and 1-2 during the Triple-A Final Stretch.
MLB
milb.com

Hoppers win Game 3 as four pitchers combine for 19 strikeouts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. ― Blake Sabol 's sharp single up the middle drove home Lolo Sanchez with the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning, and four Greensboro pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts, lifting the Grasshoppers to a 6-5 victory over the top-seeded Hot Rods in Game 3 of the High-A East Championship series Sunday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
milb.com

Saints Making Noise In Final Stretch, Win Third Straight 4-3

ST. PAUL, MN (September 25, 2021) - Not every win is going to be a work of art. For the St. Paul Saints they capitalized on the Iowa Cubs inability to throw strikes early on, along with a big error, and got solid pitching to take down the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 5,644. The Saints improved to 3-1 in the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff in Triple-A, where the team with the best record over that span goes home with a prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
#Minor League Baseball#Striking Out#Skeeters Loss#The El Paso Chihuahuas#Mlb Rehab Assignment#The Houston Astros#Mlb Com#Sugarlandskeeters Com
milb.com

Saints Walk Their Way To 11-1 Victory In Home Finale

ST. PAUL, MN (September 26, 2021) - A combination of patience and erratic pitching from the Iowa Cubs resulted in 13 walked for St. Paul Saints hitters. Add in some timely hitting and another stellar pitching performance and the Saints ended their 2021 home schedule with an 11-1 victory in front of 4,055. The win gave the Saints a 37-28 record at home in their first season as a Triple-A affiliate and they are now 4-1 in the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff for all of Triple-A. For the second consecutive game the Saints used the wildness of I-Cubs pitchers to score early runs. David Mekkes had retired the first five hitters of the game, but with two outs in the second he lost control of the strike zone. He walked three straight and then unleashed a wild pitch that scored BJ Boyd giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. A walk to Drew Stankiewicz loaded the bases and Jose Miranda cashed in. He lined a single into left-center scoring a pair of runs making it 3-0.
SAINT PAUL, MN
milb.com

Skeeters Drop Series Opener vs. Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters’ offense stalled in a series-opening 5-1 loss to the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. The Skeeters amassed just three hits in the loss, moving to 2-4 in the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch. They scored their lone run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly Korey Lee off right-hander Buck Farmer.
MLB
milb.com

Demons Exorcised: Saints Finally Win In Toledo, 2-0

TOLEDO, OH (September 30, 2021) - In five of the previous seven games at Fifth Third Field the St. Paul Saints outhit the Toledo Mud Hens. They didn’t win any of those games. They managed just two hits on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field, but it was all they would need as the pitching was remarkable in a 2-0 shutout victory.
TOLEDO, OH
milb.com

Prospect season in review: Rockies’ Veen

MiLB.com's Prospect Season in Review series spotlights players who shined brightest during the 2021 campaign. Here's a look at top Rockies prospect Zac Veen. For more player journeys on The Road to The Show, click here. The central Florida area is a hotbed for some of the best amateur prospects...
MLB
milb.com

Hot Rods force Game 5 in High-A East Finals

There was no tomorrow for Bowling Green, and the Hot Rods played like it. It was the prototypical team effort as six different players drove in at least one run and five pitchers combined to propel Bowling Green past Greensboro, 7-5, in Game 4 of the High-A East Championship Series at Bowling Green Ballpark. The teams combined for 22 hits -- with six going for extra bases -- and three lead changes.
BASEBALL
milb.com

Jeremy Peña Named Triple A West Player of the Week

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Sugar Land Skeeters infielder Jeremy Peña was named the Triple A West Player of the Week. Through six games last week, Peña hit .478 (11x23) with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven RBIs. He had one of the finest offensive performances from a Skeeters player this season in the team’s 8-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sept. 21. Peña hit three homers, including an inside-the-park home run and a walk-off two run homer. It was just the second three-home run game in franchise history and was the Skeeters’ first walk-off home run as a Triple A franchise.
MLB
ourcommunitynow.com

Minors: Adrian Martinez strikes out 10 for El Paso

Adrián Martinez is settling in at Triple-A El Paso. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out a career-high 10 batters over six strong innings in the Chihuahuas’ 3-2 win over visiting Sugar Land on Saturday night.
MLB

