Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 in Skeeters Loss in El Paso

ST. PAUL, MN (September 26, 2021) - A combination of patience and erratic pitching from the Iowa Cubs resulted in 13 walked for St. Paul Saints hitters. Add in some timely hitting and another stellar pitching performance and the Saints ended their 2021 home schedule with an 11-1 victory in front of 4,055. The win gave the Saints a 37-28 record at home in their first season as a Triple-A affiliate and they are now 4-1 in the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff for all of Triple-A. For the second consecutive game the Saints used the wildness of I-Cubs pitchers to score early runs. David Mekkes had retired the first five hitters of the game, but with two outs in the second he lost control of the strike zone. He walked three straight and then unleashed a wild pitch that scored BJ Boyd giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. A walk to Drew Stankiewicz loaded the bases and Jose Miranda cashed in. He lined a single into left-center scoring a pair of runs making it 3-0.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO