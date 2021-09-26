Aljamain Sterling pulls out from his fight against Petr Yan scheduled for UFC 267
UFC 267’s co-main event has been put on a halt in the works. UFC’s bantamweight champion Aljamain “Funky” Sterling has stepped out of his fight against fellow contender and preceding bantamweight champion Petr “No Mercy” Yan. The news was initially reported by MMA Fighting. UFC 267 is supposed to take place on Oct 30 at Etihad Arena with UFC champion Jan Blachowicz defending his light-heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira in the main event.firstsportz.com
