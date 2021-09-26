CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Am Day 1: Fog at Sankaty, new course record at Miacomet

By Dean Geddes Email: dgeddes@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sept. 25, 2021) The first day of the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship was a tale of two courses. At Sankaty Head Golf Club, the island’s notorious fog was a menace, becoming so thick it caused four separate tournament delays totaling over five hours. As a result, only 35 of the 132 players at Sankaty were able to finish their rounds. Since so many players will have to finish their first rounds of play tomorrow, it will most likely delay the tournament by up to a day.

www.ack.net

Inquirer and Mirror

Best amateur golfers in the world at Sankaty, Miacomet

(Sept. 23, 2021) It’s been nearly four years in the making, but on Saturday the wait will be over. Some of the best amateur golfers in the world will battle it out at Sankaty and Miacomet over the next week, with the winner earning the right to play in the Masters and U.S. Open.
NANTUCKET, MA
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Accomplished mid-am Von Lossow crosses over into hickory golf

Our affiliate in the Northwest recently interviewed Andrew Von Lossow (Spokane, Wash.), an accomplished mid-amateur who has also played in hickory golf events for nearly a decade. The reigning WA Golf Champion of Champions is the rare player who has excelled in both standard golf and hickory golf, and he...
GOLF
