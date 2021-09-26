Mid-Am Day 1: Fog at Sankaty, new course record at Miacomet

(Sept. 25, 2021) The first day of the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship was a tale of two courses. At Sankaty Head Golf Club, the island’s notorious fog was a menace, becoming so thick it caused four separate tournament delays totaling over five hours. As a result, only 35 of the 132 players at Sankaty were able to finish their rounds. Since so many players will have to finish their first rounds of play tomorrow, it will most likely delay the tournament by up to a day.