On this Football Friday, Mike started the show with all things Eagles – Cowboys with the game coming up on Monday night. Can the Eagles get their 2nd win of the season, what will they need to improve on from last week? (00:00-13:47) We went to the phone lines to see what you had to say (13:47-1:25:13) Brian Westbrook joins the show for Football Friday (1:25:13-2:05:11) The rest of the show was your calls up till Sound Off (2:05:11-2:39:57) then we wrapped up the day (2:45:32).

