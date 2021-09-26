CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Ahwatukee Macayo's sets Guinness world record for longest chimichanga

By Alexis Cortez
AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Macayo's Ahwatukee team members set the Guinness world record for the longest chimichanga, coming in at a whopping 25 feet long!. The monster chimichanga had all the fixings customers love, including refried beans, shredded chicken, spices, sauce and cheese. Team members put the bow on top by wrapping the huge chimichanga in a mass amount of flour tortillas and then deep frying it. The chimichanga came in at 25 feet 7 inches long and 20 inches wide, clinching the world record!

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

World's Whitest Paint Makes It Into The Guinness World Records

The whitest paint in the world was revealed earlier this year and now it has just earned its creators a spot in the Guinness World Records 2022 edition. The paint isn't just for dazzling unsuspecting eyes, it could be a gamechanger in cooling buildings and helping fight climate change. The...
LIFESTYLE
WKTV

315 Foodies break Guinness record for longest charcuterie board

Little Falls, N.Y. - A local group that loves food called 315 Foodies attempted to get in the Guinness Book of World Records on Sunday and appears they have done so. The 315 Foodies got an awful lot of food together to attempt to crush the current world record for longest charcuterie board and they did.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
BBC

Guinness World Records: Japanese sisters certified world's oldest twins

Two Japanese sisters have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins at over 107 years and 300 days. Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama have broken the record set by late Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie. Umeno and Koume, both described as...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chimichanga#The Guinness World Record#Food Drink#Ahwatukee
WLNS

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

These 4 Beloved Foods Are Returning to Grocery Stores for the First Time in Years

Grocery shopping today looks nothing like it used to before the pandemic, thanks to fewer items on the shelves thanks to shortages and shipping delays, as well as new items launching recently. But heading in there soon may feel like traveling back in time because several nostalgic foods are returning to your local grocery store after being gone for years and years.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
Shelbyville News

CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
RECIPES
EatThis

The One Oatmeal Topping You Need for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

As the weather cools off and summer blends into fall, there isn't anything quite like enjoying a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning with your cup of coffee. Oatmeal is one of the best foods you can have for breakfast given that it helps you live longer, reduces inflammation in your body, and keeps you full for hours. But we all know that oatmeal without toppings is, well, kind of boring and bland. While there are many healthy oatmeal toppings to choose from, we had to ask ourselves: what is the best oatmeal topping that won't make you bloated and keep your belly flat all day long? The answer is probably exactly what you want to hear for the fall season: Pumpkin!
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
AZFamily

Phoenix Green Walls brings the beauty of plants into your home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evan Lambert of Phoenix Green Walls was born with a green thumb. He was just captivated by the beauty of plants. As a teenager, he worked at a nursery in the Valley and his career blossomed from there. He followed his passion for plants all the way to the Big Apple where he helped design "green walls" for corporate spaces and events.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

Iowa town cooks up 14,280 pancakes for Guinness World Record

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa city's annual Pancake Day celebration featured a Guinness World Record being broken when a total 14,280 pancakes were served up at the festival. Organizers of Pancake Day in Centerville said 2,400 pounds of pancake batter were donated for the event by grocery chain Hy-Vee, which previously set the Guinness record for largest serving of pancakes at 13,000 in Blue Springs, Mo., in June.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy