Ahwatukee Macayo's sets Guinness world record for longest chimichanga
AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Macayo's Ahwatukee team members set the Guinness world record for the longest chimichanga, coming in at a whopping 25 feet long!. The monster chimichanga had all the fixings customers love, including refried beans, shredded chicken, spices, sauce and cheese. Team members put the bow on top by wrapping the huge chimichanga in a mass amount of flour tortillas and then deep frying it. The chimichanga came in at 25 feet 7 inches long and 20 inches wide, clinching the world record!www.azfamily.com
Comments / 0