Britts Imperial University College To Offer UK, European Degrees In UAE

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SHARJAH, UAE, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fields of Business & Management, Data Science & AI, Healthcare & Hospitality, Sports & Events, Logistics & Supply Chain are the most booming career options for youngsters as well as professionals across the globe. It is now possible to specialize in these careers through Bachelors and Masters degree with Britts Imperial University College, on-campus in UAE or through hybrid virtual classes. These degrees are awarded by prestigious universities with multiple campuses where Britts Imperial students can transfer to in UK and Europe like: Euclea Business School - France,Dual Degree from International University of Applied Sciences (IU) - Germany in collaboration with London South Bank University - UKand Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) - Spain.

Britts Imperial College, UAE is an Academic Centre & Education Partner of these globally recognized British & European universities. It is accredited by various prestigious UK exam bodies to offer Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degree programs. Britts Imperial offers its students an option to transfer to the parent campus of these universities in countries like UK, Europe, Canada and USA. Students can also benefit from the post study stay-back options and work opportunities in these countries.

Located in the UAE, ranked consistently in the top 10 countries in the world for being the safest, richest, highest employment ratio, tax-free and best student life, Britts Imperial handholds a student throughout his journey by providing an easy and seamless pathway for earning a global degree.

What makes Britts Imperial University College Unique?

  • Student visas sponsored by Britts Imperial
  • Flexible lecture timings provide opportunity to acquire industry skills through part time work opportunities.
  • Globally accepted programs taught in English & French.
  • Affordable and flexible fee payment structure.
  • Additional English Language lectures for non-english speakers.
  • Scholarships available for all the intakes. (Visit website for more details). Stay back options in UAE like Golden Visa, Freelancer Visa, Employment Visa, etc.
  • Dual Degree/Dual Country exposure such as: UAE+France, UAE+Spain, UAE+UK, etc.

Britts Imperial's dedicated visa & student support team ensures a smooth transition for the students opting for transfer from UAE to the parent campus of any university. Along with a quality degree, Britts Imperial University College provides the best dual country and continent experience.

For admissions and more details, contact us:

Britts Imperial University College

Sharjah Free Zone - Sharjah, UAE.Email: admissions@brittsimperial.com Tel: +971(04)5487882, +971-522161590 www.brittsimperial.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/britts-imperial-university-college-to-offer-uk-european-degrees-in-uae-301384592.html

SOURCE Britts Imperial University College

