St Kitts And Nevis Furthers International Ties In New Signing Of Diplomatic Relations With Egypt

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and the Arab Republic of Egypt signed a joint communique. The document establishes diplomatic relations in the margins of the 76 th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Mark Brantley and his counterpart His Excellency Sameh Shoukry discussed areas of mutual interest and cooperating in easing travel between St Kitts and Nevis and Egypt. This will undoubtedly deepen the already strong ties between the Caribbean and the MENA region, improving business, trade and economic opportunities.

Despite being the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere, St Kitts and Nevis' international influence exceeds its size. This is partly due to it pioneering the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme as well as the work of Minister Mark Brantley, who has cultivated strong bilateral ties whilst also establishing visa-free waivers to boost travel opportunities. This dedication has made St Kitts and Nevis one of the strongest passports to have in the region, enabling its holders to travel to nearly 160 destinations, including key business hubs.

"Strengthening our regional and international ties is a high priority for the government," says Minister Mark Brantley. Over the last five years, the island nation has formalised diplomatic relations with a further 41 countries and signed 26 mutual visa waiver agreements with countries across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

"Building diplomacy grants us diverse economic opportunities and a stronger vision to move forward and tackle global issues like COVID and the climate crisis," he added.

Over the last few decades, St Kitts and Nevis has become a popular destination for foreign investors seeking second citizenship. In 1984, the country launched the world's first CBI Programme and today boasts the longest-standing CBI in operation, thus earning it its Platinum Standard moniker. Investors need only make a one-time non-refundable contribution to the island's Sustainable Growth Fund, introduced by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, to support national development.

Those who successfully pass the multi-tiered vetting process can gain citizenship and associated benefits, from increased global mobility and alternative business prospects to safety for one's family, particularly during times of volatility.

Contact:+44 (0)7867 942505 pr@csglobalpartners.com www.csglobalpartners.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-furthers-international-ties-in-new-signing-of-diplomatic-relations-with-egypt-301384914.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

