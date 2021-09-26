Rapid Reaction: Indiana edges Western Kentucky in close battle

Brief recap: This game was back and forth for a while even though the Hoosiers were up 2 scores on multiple occasions. They led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime, and 33-24 in the fourth quarter before finally winning the game. None of their touchdowns came through the air as it was a ground & pound kind of game for Indiana. They finished the game with 134 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.