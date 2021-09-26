CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book review: 'There She Was'

Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There She Was: The Secret History of Miss America” by Amy Argetsinger. Atria/One Signal. 356 pp. $28. Review provided by The Washington Post. What kind of woman wants to become Miss America? Is she groomed from childhood by a beauty-queen mama? Is she a Southern belle? A girl who simply wants to be famous? A baton twirler from a small town with dreams of big-city life? Is she a gal from the Midwest with a 3.9 grade-point average facing student loan purgatory, seeking the scholarship money to further her education? Is she a budding orator who wants to be the next Diane Sawyer?

www.bgdailynews.com

