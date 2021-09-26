Book review: 'Caste'

Thane Gustafson's new book examines the politics of climate change in Russia and how the government is responding – or not. In The Bridge, his last book on Russia, the US writer Thane Gustafson looked back almost to the middle of the last century and the phenomenal growth of the Soviet gas export industry. This shorter but equally thoroughly researched book looks forward to the middle of this century. It speculates on what might become of Russia's finances as demand for its all-important energy exports falls. Generous in what he allows is possible, given Russia’s intellectual sophistication and the changing demographic – this week's election showed only tepid support for United Russia – nevertheless Gustafson strikes a pessimistic note. The country’s top-down system of government and its historic failure to develop and capitalise on technological developments suggest the challenge is too great to be met without losses. In the context of long-term energy development projects, the next 3...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO