The Portland Timbers earned a statement win Saturday night with a 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Providence Park. Here are three key numbers from the night. For the first time since signing with the club in 2019, both brothers Diego and Yimmi Chara scored a goal in the same match. Yimmi assisted on Diego’s goal which was the third time in their Timbers’ career that the brothers had assisted each other.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO