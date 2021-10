ST. PAUL, MN (September 25, 2021) - Not every win is going to be a work of art. For the St. Paul Saints they capitalized on the Iowa Cubs inability to throw strikes early on, along with a big error, and got solid pitching to take down the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 5,644. The Saints improved to 3-1 in the Final Stretch, a 10-game playoff in Triple-A, where the team with the best record over that span goes home with a prize.

