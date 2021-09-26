CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Rutgers

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 6 days ago

After Michigan barely hung on to beat Rutgers 20-13, Jim Harbaugh fielded questions from the media. A couple of his answers seemed a little disingenuous, but he did acknowledge some things that definitely need to be addressed ahead of U-M's week five matchup against Wisconsin.

"We had two timeouts in our possession. I thought we could run at least two, maybe three plays. Five seconds, that's dicey. That's dicey to run a play and still kick a field goal if you don't get the touchdown."

I really didn't like the way this scenario played out right before halftime while at the game, but after looking back at it and hearing Jim Harbaugh talk through it, I actually don't mind it as much. The execution wasn't great, and it played out unfortunately/poorly, but the approach wasn't as bad as I initially thought.

The run on first down might not be my favorite call in the world, but with two timeouts there's really only one bad thing that can happen and unfortunately, it did. The ball carrier got stacked up instead of being tackled, which resulted in the clock running down to 9 seconds. On second down the call was good and the play was open, but Cade McNamara just missed the throw, either because the ball was tipped or because Luke Schoonmaker fell down during his route. Either way, you'd like to see that completed. And then with 5 seconds left, you do have to make sure you get points there. Rutgers had been bad on offense to that point, so putting points up was more important than going for the touchdown. I thought you could try one more pass play but, like on first down if something wonky happens, you miss out completely.

"One of those three-and-outs was three straight passes."

That line, coupled with Harbaugh's expression while saying it, legitimately makes me think that he really doesn't want to throw the ball if he can help it. Almost like, "See what happens when we throw the ball?" If that thought is in his head even a little bit with Cade McNamara at the helm, that's a real problem moving forward.

"I thought it was a gritty win."

The word Jim Harbaugh should've used, is fortunate. It was a fortunate win.

Rutgers outplayed Michigan in pretty much every facet. When comparing the two teams, Rutgers had almost 100 more yards of offense, 84 more rushing yards, less penalty yards, six more first downs, a better third-down conversion percentage, almost 20 more plays and more time of possession. The only thing Rutgers didn't do, was score points. Now, obviously that's the biggest deal, but all of that illustrates just how fortunate Michigan is to have won the game.

If that 29-yard field goal goes through the uprights, and Rutgers doesn't fumble with less than two minutes to go, who knows how the game would've ended. Those are obviously big ifs, and a win is a win, but this was Rutgers, at home. This wasn't Wisconsin, Penn State or Michigan State on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RECAP (9/20): The best of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football press conference (video)

In accordance with Michigan football policy, the media isn’t allowed to upload more than 5 minutes of footage from any press conference. But we found our way around that. Giving you the best of every press conference, we cut out the questions to give you the straight answers, with the most interesting parts of each media availability taking center stage.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh channels Ted Lasso, uses 'Lasso Way' in Michigan Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh find inspiration for his coaching style in many ways. However, one unexpected source of inspiration is fictional football coach turned soccer manager, Ted Lasso. Lasso, the titular character of AppleTV’s hit show Ted Lasso, is a folksy, optimistic manager trying to make it in a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#U M
chatsports.com

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference

The non-conference stage of the 19th-ranked Michigan football schedule is over, and what some people would call the "real" season is here. Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverine team begins it's quest for a Big Ten title in what looks to be a wild Big Ten East, the first test? The Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Jim Harbaugh explains how Michigan football is different this season

In a reflection of Michigan football’s 3-0 start to the season and climb to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the media contingent outside Schembechler Hall swelled for coach Jim Harbaugh’s weekly news conference Monday. More reporters, more cameras and more attention for these Wolverines, who opened as massive 19-point favorites against Rutgers.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Victory Over Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, sophomore tight end Erick All, second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 20-13 triumph over Rutgers. Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Michigan Twitter had the best clapback to haters of Jim Harbaugh’s offense

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan football team has no issues throwing the ball downfield anymore. After being criticized for having an offense that is way too ground-centric, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh responded with a great play design that saw quarterback Cade McNamara connect with wide receiver Cornelius Johnson 87 yards to pay dirt vs. Northern Illinois in the Big House.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh conjures his inner Bo as Michigan pounds foes on ground

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s early Sunday afternoon, the day after No. 14 Michigan defeated a stubborn Rutgers team 20-13, and Jim Harbaugh is asked to consider his inner Bo. Through four games — through four victories —the Wolverines have become a run-heavy team. They have run the ball 185 times. They have thrown 65 passes. That’s a rushing percentage of 74 percent, the highest in the Big Ten. In fact, only two other conference teams are above 60 percent. Few teams outside the service academies like to run as much as Michigan these days.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Biggest Reason For Success

There aren’t many teams this college football season that look as dangerous as the Michigan Wolverines. They’ve won their first three games in convincing fashion, proving that last year’s disappointing record was more of a fluke than it was a trend. Over the weekend, Michigan defeated Northern Illinois by a...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh shares his keys to beating Wisconsin

It’s a daunting task for this Michigan football team to go into Madison and beat Wisconsin, no matter the record the Badgers have. At the moment, Wisconsin is 1-2, with losses to Penn State and after having squandered a 3-point fourth quarter lead by giving up 28 unanswered points to Notre Dame this past Saturday. But Michigan hasn’t won in Madison since 2001, and the Badgers are sure to be hungry to even their record and get the season back on track.
WISCONSIN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
615
Followers
549
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy