Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Holds above $42k as Market Forces Reach Equilibrium

The Bitcoin market has rallied during the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is an indicator that a lot of Bitcoin traders will pay close attention to. The 50 day EMA has been both support and resistance as of late, so please keep that in mind. Currently, we are stuck in a relatively tight range, and therefore it is going to take a significant amount of effort to break the next move out.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO