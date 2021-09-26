Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Holds above $42k as Market Forces Reach Equilibrium
Bitcoin Trades Marginally Above $42k as Market Forces Reach Equilibrium. For the past week, BTC/USD has been fluctuating between $40,000 and $45,000 price levels as market forces reach equilibrium. The current fluctuation has been centered in the middle of price range. That is, BTC’s price is consolidating in the middle of price range above the $42,000 support. The price action is characterized by small body candlesticks called Doji and Spinning tops.insidebitcoins.com
Comments / 0