Mark Andrews – James Bond, licensed to swill

Nobody Does it Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond is a must-own book for James Bond fans. Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross draw on both their own interviews and archival interviews in telling the story of James Bond. They go back to where it all began with Ian Fleming, including the first attempts to bring Bond to either the big or small screen. In 1954, the first on-screen incarnation of Bond was in the form of Barry Nelson as an American agent James Bond opposite Peter Lorre as Le Chiffre. But it is the events of a few years later that would come back to bite Bond in the ass in later years. Kevin McClory may have meant well but he eventually grew to be a thorn in the side for Cubby Broccoli. He was one of the first to approach Fleming about film rights. It’s a long story but McLory would later own screen rights to aspects of the Thunderball novel.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO