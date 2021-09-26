Mark Andrews – James Bond, licensed to swill
Better late than never. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond is finally about to hit the cinemas, two years behind schedule. Two years late. Two years! Not even British Rail would have got away with that. Bond's lucky John Major's no longer running the show, or he would probably have been fined under the Citizen's Charter. "Mister Bond, your failure to respond in a timely manner has caused not inconsiderable inconvenience to paying customers."www.shropshirestar.com
