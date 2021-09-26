CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

On This Day in 2008: Newcastle confirm Joe Kinnear as their new interim manager

Cover picture for the articleJoe Kinnear predicted the imminent return of Kevin Keegan after being unveiled as Newcastle’s new manager on an interim basis in September 2008. In a major surprise, Magpies owner Mike Ashley asked the 61-year-old Wimbledon boss to take over after Terry Venables rejected the offer of the temporary post. Keegan’s...

