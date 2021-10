In my opinion, the key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. It is human nature to instinctively share the pain and distress of others (affective empathy). However, repeatedly absorbing someone else’s emotions can be toxic, particularly if we are not adept at monitoring how our body and mind are responding to trauma (emotional awareness). When faced with stressful situations it is crucial to calm the body and mind, recruit the more rational portions of our brains, process the information with clarity, and summon wisdom in our effort to formulate and carry out a compassionate response. If we fail to embrace this strategy, we risk empathic distress, physical and emotional illness, ineffective engagement, burnout and social withdrawal.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO