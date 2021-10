Once upon a time, a handsome Bavarian crown prince wed a toothsome princess in the town of Munich, Germany, and all the land celebrated for days. The date was Oct. 12, 1810. King Louis I and Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen got hitched and kicked off a five-day party that ended with a horse race. The following year, the race was combined with an agricultural fair, and in 1818, the hungry and thirsty townsfolk added food and beverages to the festivities. In the 1880s, the celebration was moved to the month of September to better fit the end of harvesting, and also, perhaps, take advantage of more idyllic weather.

