How To Get A Green Lawn Without Wasting Water

I had a client call last week who was removing a swimming pool and was wanting to fix her ‘blank lawn spot.’ What can be done for patch repair of a lawn?. The weight and shade of a pool can compact the soil and will shade out the existing grass. Many of us may have experienced this with a summer ‘simple-set’ pool or kiddie pool at some point. The type of sanitation for the pool, either chlorine or salt can also affect the soil. Chlorine will generally dissipate in sunlight and heat rather quickly. Shock treatments and a range of chemicals used can play a role in the health of the soil later. After a few rains, many of those issues will correct, unless severe. When the pool is drained, it is best to let those chemical levels lower a bit before pouring that into your lawn area. (If you have a pool and have forgotten to add chlorine on the proper schedule, you’ll understand how quickly that can change in sunny weather.)

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO