On November 23rd, the James Beard Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Mexican chef and television host Pati Jinich — who has dedicated her career to building a shared understanding between her two home countries of Mexico and the United States — releases her third cookbook, Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets. The years-in-the-making book aims to shed light on some of Mexico’s lesser known regional dishes, and is the culmination of Pati’s decade-long quest to share the best of her home country’s culinary treasures, as well as the people and stories behind them. With its wide range of recipes, historical context, and how-to cooking guides, Treasures of the Mexican Table is a versatile cookbook made for home cooks of all skill levels and culinary ambition.

