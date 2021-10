For almost a decade, I’ve more or less worked happily from home at my kitchen counter. It was a perfectly fine place to be when I was the only one home. Since home became “Home” again, and the kitchen resumed its full time duties as the hub of the house, I’ve had to find other accommodations. Finally, I’ve made myself a comfortable and quiet space to get in some reading and work, in the space formerly used as part of the foyer. The first order of business: A new paint job.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO