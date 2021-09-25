CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Freddy Krueger Fire Pit Is Perfect For Spooky Season

By Chris Winters
12tomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Dodson of Burned by Design is here to present you with one of the most terrifying designs that you have ever seen. Now that Halloween is right around the corner, this is the perfect time to take in this sort of idea. If you are a fan of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise or horror movies in general, you are definitely going to want to see what our friend Alex has cooked up here.

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

65 Fall Wreaths That'll Add Serious Autumn Flair to Your Door

Even if you're a little bummed that summer is ending, it's equally exciting to know that all things fall are right around the corner. The season for Halloween, pumpkin-picking, and Thanksgiving dinner is near and all that stands between you and the new season is a few weeks of very unpredictable weather where you're not sure if you really need a sweater or not. And while it's true that fall might not be every single person's favorite season, it's still pretty difficult to dislike Halloween candy or fall decorations for most people.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Freddy Krueger’s Glove, Michael Myers’ Mask Hit Auction Block

Here's a scary-good deal ... Freddy Krueger's famed razor glove and Michael Myers' mask can be yours, if you're willing to go all out for a costume. The folks over at Prop Store are about to hold an auction for some of the most iconic horror movie props ever made -- more than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia that could haul in up to $7.6 million.
CELEBRITIES
columbusnavigator.com

A Road Trip To Haunted Mansfield Is The Perfect Way To Kick Off Spooky Season

Known as the Haunted capital of Ohio, Mansfield is the perfect destination for a spooky road trip. Halloween season in Mansfield is kind of a big deal. There are four destinations that claim to be the most haunted in the Midwest and they draw in thrill-seekers and ghost hunters alike. Before we get to into it, let me hit you with the COVID-19 precautions.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Pit#Nightmare
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Darkness Haunted House Is Now Open For Spooky Season

Spooky Season in St. Louis isn’t complete without a trip to the Darkness Haunted House in Soulard. Organizers go all-out each year to make you jump, make you scream and make you swear you’ll never return. The Darkness (1525 and 1517 South 8th Street) opened last weekend and the experience...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Elite Daily

17 Halloween Zoom Backgrounds That Are Perfect For Any Spooky Season Mood

Spooky season is well on — and in the lead-up to Halloween, you might want to add a new Zoom background to spice up any virtual festivities or just make your daily video calls less mundane. Thanks to the magic of Zoom, you don’t even need to bother with real decorations to set the scene. To start virtually celebrating spooky season with just a few clicks on your computer, here are 17 Halloween Zoom backgrounds you can use to add pumpkin and spice and everything nice to your next remote gathering.
TECHNOLOGY
walterborolive.com

It’s spooky season at The Colleton Museum

WALTERBORO - Join the Colleton Museum & Farmers Market for the entire month of October for family friendly spooktacular events. Bats, snakes, and other fun Halloween themed classes. Call 843.549.2303 to register. Space is limited to 15 participants per class. Ticket are $15 per person and includes all supplies. October...
WALTERBORO, SC
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Area starting to decorate for spooky season

I don't know about any of you, but I sure have enjoyed these cooler mornings lately and they have inspired me to start looking out for Halloween decorations. Just the other evening, I happened to go into the local Spirit Halloween store and was shocked at the number of folks inside.
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer: Freddy Krueger Easter Eggs and a New Mystery

Stranger Things has always leaned into the '80s references, from the Upside Down's creepy crawlies that feel like they came straight from John Carpenter's The Thing, to the Fast Times poolside walk, to Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, Stephen King, and so much more. And they're definitely not stopping in Season 4, if the new Stranger Things teaser out of Netflix's Tudum event is any indication. In fact, a 1980s icon is joining the cast of Stranger Things' fourth season, as Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, will play a character named Victor Creel. The Stranger Things Season 4 trailer offers a sneak peek at a new key location in the fourth season: the Creel House, the home of Victor Creel, who is played by Freddy Krueger himself, actor Robert Englund. We first learned of this new resident of Hawkins in November of 2020 thanks to the show's social media accounts. He's described as an inmate at Pennhurst Mental Hospital, where he's been incarcerated for a grisly murder he committed in the 1950s. But we've got some thoughts on that that we'll get into in a second. The Stranger Things trailer also gives us our first look at Creel -- albeit his younger self, while also setting up a new mystery for Season 4. It also plays big-time homage to Englund and his famous altar ego as well. It all starts with the song "Dream a Little Dream of Me," as the 1950s Creel family moves into what we know from Netflix is a key location in the new season -- the Creel house. "Dream a Little Dream of Me" of course is a call back to Freddy, who preyed on his victims in their dreams throughout the horror cinema of the 1980s. But the references don't stop there. Watch our full video breakdown of the Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer for every Easter egg and clue that we found!
TV & VIDEOS
WOOD

A look inside: The Haunt returns for spooky season

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s almost October, which means haunted houses, cider mills and corn mazes are beginning to open. During the ongoing pandemic, owners are working to keep their attractions up and running while also keeping people safe. “It’s an amazing time for haunted attractions right now because everyone...
WYOMING, MI
attractionsmagazine.com

Celebrate the spooky season with the Disney Halloween Playlist and more

Disney fans can get into the spirit of the season with a Disney Halloween Playlist featuring Halloween favorites, from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” to “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from the Haunted Mansion. The Disney Halloween Playlist will put everyone in the Halloween mood with spooky classics from “The Nightmare...
MOVIES
Today's Transitions

A Fire Pit For Every Season

It’s fire pit season and Today’s Transitions has a great option for anyone looking to create an outdoor space to enjoy year-round. “The screened porch is our favorite room and where we spend most of our time. The fire pit makes this space multi-seasonal.”. — Katie Miles. Option: Granite Top...
SHOPPING
Tufts Daily

What to watch this spooky season

With spooky season fast approaching, many viewers may soon be tempted by the ever-popular horror genre. Filmmakers often use horror as a critical lens to examine what society itself may be afraid of, as Jordan Peele does with “Get Out” (2017) and Bong Joon-ho with “Parasite” (2019). In other cases, filmmakers take traditionally “scary” motifs and turn them into comedy, as Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement do with the series “What We Do In The Shadows” (2019–). As the month of October draws near, it’s time to look at appropriately themed content.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Vans Launches Bloody Freddy Krueger Shoes Inspired by ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

As the spookiest month of the year approaches, Vans partnered with Warner Bros. on the Horror Collection, which is inspired by some of the most iconic scary films, including a tribute to “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” The lifestyle brand is reimagining their classic styles with a lineup of footwear and apparel inspired by frightening classic scenes like the twins from Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining;” the possessed characters of “The Exorcist” and “The Lost Boys;” the Jason Voorhees mask from “Friday the 13th” and the bloody graphics from “It.” Freddy Krueger fans will have the opportunity to re-create their Halloween costume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Why Netflix's Newest Global Hit Squid Game Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Nothing screams Halloween like a terrifying twist on a childhood favorite. And that's exactly what Netflix's newest global phenomenon Squid Game is serving up, as the characters at the heart of the survival drama are tasked with playing games from their childhood—and die if they do not succeed. Case in point: A game of "Red Light, Green Light" proves to be particularly lethal, with more than half of the competitors dying in episode one.
TV SERIES
Destructoid

Bloggers Wanted: It’s spooky season

We just hit October, and you guys know what that means: it’s officially spooky season! Break out your cozy jumpers, grab some candy corn, and take a big whiff of that pumpkin spice in the air, because it’s the best time of the year. Of course, to adequately celebrate the holiday, I’m going to be watching some of my favorite Halloween movies (the Disney Channel ones go so hard), and easing my way into some scary games, which I haven’t really been brave enough to try yet.
RAMI MALEK

Comments / 0

Community Policy