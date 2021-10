SEELEY LAKE — It’s not about rebuilding, but reloading for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks. Thompson Falls is off to a 5-0 start in 2021 as one of the top 8-Man teams in the state, showing once again they expect to be contenders year in, and year out. The Blue Hawks are currently ranked No. 3 in the MontanaSports.com high school football power rankings.

