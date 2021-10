To paraphrase Shakespeare, “To see, or not to see, that is the question.” Or to be a bit more current, paraphrasing a cellular service provider commercial, “Can you see me now?” It’s not unusual for a police report of a crash to indicate that a driver “looked but failed to see” another vehicle or, more commonly, a pedestrian or bicyclist. This seems to fail a test of logic. Perhaps it’s simply the excuse of a driver with their nose in their smart phone. Is it really possible to be looking right at something, or someone, and not see them? Amazingly, the answer is “yes.” But the way our eyes (more accurately, our vision) serves, and yet sometimes fails to serve, us is due a bit more exploration.

