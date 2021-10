The Cougars posted their worst round of the early season on Sunday, shooting a 348 for a mere five stroke lead over Fort Scott. Shaving twenty-six strokes off the card in Monday's final round of 322, Barton with the help of the Greyhounds' sliding sixteen strokes off Sunday's card ran away with their second title of the fall season on a fifty-two stroke win as Fort Scott completed the two-day event at 146-over 722.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO