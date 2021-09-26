On the air

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer. Guests: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

journalgazette.net

The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

House progressives optimistic that Biden will deliver after Capitol Hill meeting on infrastructure

Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will be successful in passing the two major infrastructure bills that make up the president’s domestic agenda. Mr Biden headed to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote by late Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

David Bossie: Manchin and Sinema are not moderates

With all the legislative backflips happening as Congress considers massive trillion dollar spending bills, it’s high time for a fiscal reality check. Our national debt is currently $28.4 trillion. Our federal budget deficit is $2.7 trillion. By comparison in 1988 -- just 33 years ago -- our national debt was "just" $2.6 trillion and the federal budget deficit was a paltry $155 billion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Pelosi on verge of cementing legacy as one of the most powerful members of Congress ever — or ending her career on a sour note

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) raised eyebrows this past week with a specific a phrase she uttered during a leadership team meeting. The massive agenda that Democrats were pushing, Pelosi told her colleagues, “was a culmination of my service in Congress.”. She repeated the phrase publicly later Thursday at her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Despite the Capitol Hill drama, the Democratic agenda persists

This past weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her members, letting them know that this week would be "a time of intensity." Not surprisingly, she was right. Those who've been keeping an eye on Capitol Hill this week have probably noticed that negotiations over President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have intensified. At issue are two bills: a bipartisan infrastructure measure, approved by the Senate last month, and a more ambitious Build Back Better package, focused on safety-net-and-climate policies, pending in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

