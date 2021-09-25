CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

A multi-vehicle pile-up hurt 1 person at Yelm in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wHQf_0c8Jni3A00

On Friday morning, one person was injured after a multi-vehicle accident at Yelm in Kennewick.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle wreck took place near the intersection with Yelm Street at about 10:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that seven vehicles were involved in the crash but later officers came to know that there were only four vehicles.

Officers stopped the drivers from going south on Yelm Street, and traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions on Highway 395. All the vehicles involved were towed from the scene a little after noon. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

September 25, 2021

Source: tri-cityherald.com

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured an intoxicated pedestrian in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Thursday morning, an intoxicated pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a passing car in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Downtown Kennewick at around 5:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the man was believed to have been drunk when he walked into the road. On arrival, medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke who died after a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday, authorities identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke, a resident of Roy, who lost her life after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. On arrival, emergency responders extricated the woman from her vehicle. Reports revealed that Korinn M Siwicke died of multiple blunt force injuries on Monday.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Traffic
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
City
Yelm, WA
Kennewick, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Nationwide Report

At least one person hurt after a semi-truck rolls onto its side at Ellensburg roundabout (Ellensburg, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, an accident involving a semi-truck blocked the area of W University Way and W Dolarway Drive, west of Central Washington University. A traffic issue may persist for a while at this roundabout, where a massive semi-truck fell over on its side and blocked the road. Authorities advised the motorists to avoid the west interchange and urged anyone passing through the area to find an alternate route. Traffic crews, medics, police, and Washington State Troopers are currently on the scene to assess the damage, tend to the injured individuals, and direct traffic away.
ELLENSBURG, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Traffic Accident#Wa#Tri Cityherald#Police Report#Valiant Advocates#Police Accident Report
Nationwide Report

A fiery crash killed 1 person on I-5 in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, one person died following a fiery crash on I-5 in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place before 3:30 a.m. at Portland Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that a semi-truck crashed into a barrier as a result of which debris were scattered all over the roadway. On arrival, responders found the semi fully engulfed into flames, but firefighters were able to put out the fire.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Thomas Dodd dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Auburn (Auburn, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Thomas Dodd, from Maple Valley, was killed following a multi-vehicle wreck in Auburn. As per the initial information, the driver was going down SR 18 near C Street in the eastbound lanes, traveling the wrong way. Just then, the driver struck at least one semi-truck, but two others also got involved. One of the involved vehicles even took the barrier along with it into the westbound lanes.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy