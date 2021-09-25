A multi-vehicle pile-up hurt 1 person at Yelm in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Friday morning, one person was injured after a multi-vehicle accident at Yelm in Kennewick.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle wreck took place near the intersection with Yelm Street at about 10:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that seven vehicles were involved in the crash but later officers came to know that there were only four vehicles.

Officers stopped the drivers from going south on Yelm Street, and traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions on Highway 395. All the vehicles involved were towed from the scene a little after noon. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

September 25, 2021

Source: tri-cityherald.com

