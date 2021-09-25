CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

1 dead after the driver who had a medical episode crashed in Interbay neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LTVx_0c8JnfOz00

On early Friday morning, a 34-year-old driver died and a passenger suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in the Interbay neighborhood.

The fatal car crash took place near 15th Avenue West and West Garfield Street at around 2:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that an SUV driver hit and knocked down a power pole and then smashed into a fence after experiencing a medical emergency.

Despite the life-saving efforts, the 34-year-old driver died of their injuries at the scene. The King County Medical Examiner will look into the cause of death. Reports further added that a front seat passenger was the other occupant in the car who incurred minor injuries and was provided medical aid at the scene.

Seattle police are investigating the crash.

September 25, 2021

Source: q13fox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke who died after a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday, authorities identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke, a resident of Roy, who lost her life after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. On arrival, emergency responders extricated the woman from her vehicle. Reports revealed that Korinn M Siwicke died of multiple blunt force injuries on Monday.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured an intoxicated pedestrian in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Thursday morning, an intoxicated pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a passing car in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Downtown Kennewick at around 5:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the man was believed to have been drunk when he walked into the road. On arrival, medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

A fiery crash killed 1 person on I-5 in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, one person died following a fiery crash on I-5 in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place before 3:30 a.m. at Portland Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that a semi-truck crashed into a barrier as a result of which debris were scattered all over the roadway. On arrival, responders found the semi fully engulfed into flames, but firefighters were able to put out the fire.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Seattle Police#Medical Emergency#Interbay#Wa#Q13fox Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

At least one person hurt after a semi-truck rolls onto its side at Ellensburg roundabout (Ellensburg, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, an accident involving a semi-truck blocked the area of W University Way and W Dolarway Drive, west of Central Washington University. A traffic issue may persist for a while at this roundabout, where a massive semi-truck fell over on its side and blocked the road. Authorities advised the motorists to avoid the west interchange and urged anyone passing through the area to find an alternate route. Traffic crews, medics, police, and Washington State Troopers are currently on the scene to assess the damage, tend to the injured individuals, and direct traffic away.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Thomas Dodd dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Auburn (Auburn, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Thomas Dodd, from Maple Valley, was killed following a multi-vehicle wreck in Auburn. As per the initial information, the driver was going down SR 18 near C Street in the eastbound lanes, traveling the wrong way. Just then, the driver struck at least one semi-truck, but two others also got involved. One of the involved vehicles even took the barrier along with it into the westbound lanes.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy