1 dead after the driver who had a medical episode crashed in Interbay neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

On early Friday morning, a 34-year-old driver died and a passenger suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in the Interbay neighborhood.

The fatal car crash took place near 15th Avenue West and West Garfield Street at around 2:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that an SUV driver hit and knocked down a power pole and then smashed into a fence after experiencing a medical emergency.

Despite the life-saving efforts, the 34-year-old driver died of their injuries at the scene. The King County Medical Examiner will look into the cause of death. Reports further added that a front seat passenger was the other occupant in the car who incurred minor injuries and was provided medical aid at the scene.

Seattle police are investigating the crash.

September 25, 2021

Source: q13fox.com