A special election will be held for the Office of Prosecuting Attorney. Candidate filing will be offered at the Elections Division beginning on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The candidate filing period will run until Oct. 15. Services are offered Monday through Friday during regular office hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nomination and filing services for this Special Election are only for the office of Prosecuting Attorney.

ELECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO